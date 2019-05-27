veterans

Bay Area nonprofit helps current and returning veterans get jobs in tech world

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- VetsinTech is a local nonprofit co-founded by Craig Newmark of Craigslist that not only educates and helps to employ veterans but empowers them by translating their military skills in tech careers.

In honor of Memorial Day, Katherine Webster, co-founder of VetsinTech, and Ikram Mansori, a female veteran and entrepreneur, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about how it works and how Ikram has personally benefited from the program.

