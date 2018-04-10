FACEBOOK

VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts take over Washington

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts take over Washington (1 of 2)

VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts take over Washington

Dozens of demonstrators were spotted in Washington Tuesday holding up "delete Facebook" signs hours before the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress over a privacy leak that affected millions of users. (KGO)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Dozens of demonstrators were spotted in Washington Tuesday holding up "delete Facebook" signs hours before the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress over a privacy leak that affected millions of users.

The demonstrators gathered in front of Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts chanting, "the internet is getting dark and we owe it all to Mark."

He's apologized many times already, to users and the public, but it is the first time in his career that he has gone before Congress.

Zuckerberg will testify before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on Tuesday and before a House panel on Wednesday.

Click here to read the full story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediamark zuckerbergcongresscourt caselawsuitsenatedata breachsecurity breachprotestWashington DCMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Facebook's Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy
Facebook experts weigh in on scandal before Zuckerberg testimony
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Protestors 'dislike' Facebook at company headquarters
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers on April 11
FACEBOOK
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Twitter suspends account of Alex Jones for 'inciting violence'
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook banking data, FDA recalls blood pressure drugs
CNET's Ian Sherr discusses implications of InfoWars ban
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News