VIRGIN AMERICA

Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test flight over Mojave Desert

EMBED </>More Videos

Virgin Galactic says its tourism spaceship has climbed more than 50 miles high, which the company considers the boundary of space (Virgin Galactic)

Virgin Galactic says its tourism spaceship has climbed more than 50 miles high, which the company considers the boundary of space.

Virgin Space Ship Unity was released from a carrier aircraft over California's Mojave Desert early Thursday and ignited its rocket engine.

RELATED: Warriors star Stephen Curry says he was joking about moon landing comments

The spacecraft with two test pilots at the controls quickly hurtled upward and out of sight from viewers on the ground.

Mission official Enrico Palermo says it reached an altitude of 51 miles (82 kilometers) before beginning its gliding descent. It landed minutes later.

The company plans to eventually take paying passengers on short trips to space.

See more stories, photos and videos on space.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrocketrocket launchvirgin americaspacenasaairlinecalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRGIN AMERICA
Want to live on a private island? This could be your dream job!
Richard Branson announces deal between Virgin Mobile, Apple
Richard Branson talks Virgin Sport, works out in SF
Specially themed aircraft marks Alaska/Virgin merger at SFO
More virgin america
TECHNOLOGY
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin as part of U.S. expansion
Vitaminwater offering $100,000 to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
California wants to tax your text messages
Rocket launch scrubbed at Vandenberg Air Force Base
More Technology
Top Stories
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin as part of U.S. expansion
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Would-be burglar freed from greasy vent after being trapped for 2 days
Trump denies he 'directed' Cohen to break the law as prosecutors contend
Man trapped 2 days in grease vent at Bay Area restaurant
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and mild today, rain tomorrow
Sources say Raiders rescind offer to rent Oakland Coliseum for 2019 season
Show More
Deputies raising money for bikes for Butte County kids
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
Vitaminwater offering $100,000 to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Auto body shop in Antioch gives away cars to those in need
Investigation underway after woman found dead inside Menlo Park home
More News