SMARTPHONES

Vitaminwater offering $100,000 to ditch your smartphone for 1 year

A woman uses a cellphone in Mill Valley, Calif. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By ABC7.com staff
You may want to put your phone down because Vitaminwater is offering a sweet deal in a contest that challenges smartphone users to go scroll-free for an entire year.

A $100,000 reward is being offered as the grand prize for the winner who goes without a smartphone or tablet for a year and is able to prove it.

If you're up for the challenge, you must not use or touch any smartphone for 365 consecutive days. Instead, the company will provide you with a 1996-era cellphone that can be used during the contest.



If you can't go without a smartphone for the entire year but are able to complete the task for six months, you can win $10,000.

And don't think you can fool Vitaminwater because a lie-detector test will be performed at the end of the contract period.

Participants must enter the contest by Jan. 8, 2019. To do so, create a tweet or Instagram post explaining how you would use your year if you took a break from your smartphone. Make sure to include the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest in the social media post.

Each entrant may submit up to four submissions during the contest period.

For more information on the rules, visit vitaminwater.com/legal/scrollfree_rules.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycellphonecellphone distractionssocial mediarewardcontestssmartphones
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SMARTPHONES
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch offering to pay cellphone bills
'Selfie Santa' to make the rounds at mall in San Francisco
How to apply for FAFSA using your smartphone
Fremont-based company releases first folding phone
More smartphones
TECHNOLOGY
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Texas as part of U.S. expansion
California wants to tax your text messages
Rocket launch scrubbed at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Bay Area winners chosen for Congressional App challenge
More Technology
Top Stories
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Texas as part of U.S. expansion
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and mild today, rain tomorrow
Sources say Raiders rescind offer to rent Oakland Coliseum for 2019 season
Geminids peak tonight: Here's how to watch
Trump denies he 'directed' Cohen to break the law
Deputies raising money for bikes for Butte County kids
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
Man trapped 2 days in grease vent at Bay Area restaurant
Show More
Auto body shop in Antioch gives away cars to those in need
Investigation underway after woman found dead inside Menlo Park home
Shake Shack's first Bay Area restaurant opens Saturday
Church leaders ask for help to save Martinez church from sliding into creek
ONLY ON 7: Ameritech employee says embroiled student loan debt relief co. was helping people
More News