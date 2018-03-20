TECHNOLOGY

'Phat' Playstation 3 owners have until April 15 to claim share of settlement

EMBED </>More Videos

You may be due money if you own a Playstation 3. (KTRK)

Gamers, if you were one of the first eager owners of the first Playstation 3 model that hit shelves back in 2006, you may be due a share of a class action settlement.

However, the deadline to claim your share is fast approaching.

RELATED: Snuggie creators to pay customers $7.2 million in refunds for deceptive advertising

According to PC Magazine, the settlement affects people who owned original PS3 console, colloquially known as the "phat" Playstation 3 for its bulky size.

The settlement amounts to $65 per claim.

PC Magazine reports the original class action lawsuit concerns the original console's capability to allow users to install an alternate operating system other than what's included in the original packaging.

RELATED: Ulta re-sells returned beauty products as new, lawsuit claims

A later firmware upgrade of PS3s put a halt to that capability, prompting the lawsuit.

To claim your share, a website has been set up to allow you to enter info related to the console. You are given the option of entering the console's serial number, the email that you registered with your Playstation Network account, or your username on Playstation Network.

The cutoff date for claims is on April 15. You can access the claims website here.

Filed claims will be verified, according to the website. You will be notified on whether you qualified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysonyplaystationvideo gamelawsuitclass action lawsuitsettlementu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News