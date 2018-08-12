Teenager facing multiple DUI, manslaughter charges after Walnut Creek crash

A teen girl faces multiple felony manslaughter and DUI charges after a solo-vehicle crash from eastbound state Highway 24 onto Walnut Creek city streets early Sunday morning left two other teens dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
A teenager faces multiple felony manslaughter and DUI charges after a solo-vehicle crash from eastbound state Highway 24 onto Walnut Creek city streets early Sunday morning left two other teens dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says 18-year-old Ramya Ramey from Antioch was driving a 2000 Honda Civic on eastbound Highway 24 approaching the I-680 interchange when the car veered off the road, overturned and crashed onto Boulevard Circle, below Highway 24. Two male passengers, both 18-years-old, died in the crash.

Ramey and two other passengers were badly injured and were transported to a local hospital.

No further information is immediately available.
