A teenager faces multiple felony manslaughter and DUI charges after a solo-vehicle crash from eastbound state Highway 24 onto Walnut Creek city streets early Sunday morning left two other teens dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP says 18-year-old Ramya Ramey from Antioch was driving a 2000 Honda Civic on eastbound Highway 24 approaching the I-680 interchange when the car veered off the road, overturned and crashed onto Boulevard Circle, below Highway 24. Two male passengers, both 18-years-old, died in the crash.Ramey and two other passengers were badly injured and were transported to a local hospital.No further information is immediately available.