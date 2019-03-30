Crime & Safety

17-year-old driver arrested for murder after Woodland Hills crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

EMBED <>More Videos

One person was killed and three other injured in a violent multi-vehicle crash at an intersection in Woodland Hills on Friday, March 29, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for murder after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night in Woodland Hills that left one person dead and three injured, authorities said.

The collision happened about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, where the teen driver of a Mercedes-Benz allegedly sped through a red light after driving recklessly for several blocks.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect then slammed into the side of a Toyota Tacoma, killing the innocent driver of the truck. After hitting the pickup, the Mercedes also struck two SUVs -- a Ford Expedition and Lexus RX400h.

The suspect and his passenger were transported to Northridge Hospital, the LAPD said in a news release. A Los Angeles Fire Department statement said two survivors of the crash were in serious condition while another sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, who died at the scene, was not immediately identified.

"The totality of the circumstances indicates the driver of the Mercedes displayed a willful disregard for human life," the LAPD said.

Investigators refuted initial accounts from witnesses who said they believed two vehicles were street racing before the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angelessouthern californiatraffic fatalitiesmurderfatal crashreckless drivingteenager
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 Bay Area women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
VIDEO: Gray whales migrating to Alaska spotted in SoCal
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
Criminals caught on camera dumping stolen trailer of family-owned SJ business
Court docs reveal wife's side of story in shooting
Climate change could expose 1 billion people to dengue, Zika: Study
Long-time East Bay softball coach headed into Hall of Fame
Show More
College admission scandal: Bay Area parents don't enter pleas
Teen girl shot and killed at W. Oakland BART station
UK indie band Her's killed while driving to SoCal show
Kilos of cocaine stored in cereal boxes seized during traffic stop
Rolling Stones postpone tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
More TOP STORIES News