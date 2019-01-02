Police: 14-year-old boy critical after car drags him 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run

Scene after a 14-year-old was hit by a car in Oakland. Jan. 2, 2019 (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was hit by a car and dragged several blocks in Oakland on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 12:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of 35th Ave. near Fruitvale BART station, according to Oakland Police Department.

The boy is in critical condition after officials say he was dragged "four large city blocks."

Video shows a bicycle he may have been riding at the scene.

Police say this is a hit-and-run collision. The two suspects left their car at the scene and ran away on foot.

Police ask that the driver and passenger turn themselves in.

Further details are not available at this time.

