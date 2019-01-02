Oakland Police Traffic Investigators are investigating a hit/ run that occurred in the 1100 block of 35th Ave. 14 year-old boy was struck by the suspect vehicle and dragged 4 blocks, currently in critical conditiin. We are asking the driver and passenger to turn themselves in. pic.twitter.com/KdIhLX9Qyk — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 3, 2019

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was hit by a car and dragged several blocks in Oakland on Wednesday.The incident happened around 12:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of 35th Ave. near Fruitvale BART station, according to Oakland Police Department.The boy is in critical condition after officials say he was dragged "four large city blocks."Video shows a bicycle he may have been riding at the scene.Police say this is a hit-and-run collision. The two suspects left their car at the scene and ran away on foot.Police ask that the driver and passenger turn themselves in.Further details are not available at this time.