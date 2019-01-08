Teen dies after police find him shot in Belmont elementary school parking lot

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Belmont police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a teenage boy in an elementary school parking lot.

The shooting took place at Central Elementary School on Middle Road where police found the body just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

The 17-year-old was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began life-saving efforts, but he died at the scene.

The teenager is from Redwood City. Police are interviewing potential witnesses, but say this doesn't appear to be a random crime.
