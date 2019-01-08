Belmont police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a teenage boy in an elementary school parking lot.The shooting took place at Central Elementary School on Middle Road where police found the body just after 11 p.m. Monday night.The 17-year-old was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began life-saving efforts, but he died at the scene.The teenager is from Redwood City. Police are interviewing potential witnesses, but say this doesn't appear to be a random crime.