Teen girl killed, teen boy injured after shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy is injured following a shooting in Antioch on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Several gunshots were reported near the intersection of Morro and La Jolla drives at about 7:10 p.m., police said.

Around the same time officers arrived in the area of the reported shooting, the two teenage victims arrived at a hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, according to police. The girl died in the emergency room and the boy suffered from a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening.

Police said the suspect, only described as a man, wasn't in custody.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Adrian Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923. Tipsters can also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
