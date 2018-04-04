PROSTITUTION

Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say

EMBED </>More Videos

Details revealed in court left Desiree Robinson?s mother without words. The 16-year-old was found murdered in a Markham garage in 2016.

By
CHICAGO --
A man accused of leading a teenage girl into a life of prostitution less than a month before her murder pleaded guilty Tuesday to sex trafficking charges.

The tragic end of the Desiree Robinson's life has led her mother on a crusade to prevent other children from being caught up in sex trafficking. As a result of her efforts, this is the first criminal conviction associated with the sex trafficking of a 16-year-old who was murdered two years ago.

Details revealed in court left Desiree's mother, Yvonne Ambrose, without words.

"She is deeply saddened, emotionally destroyed to hear that her child was treated as a piece of chattel," said Antonio Romanucci, Ambrose's attorney.

On Tuesday, Charles McFee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. In court, federal prosecutors revealed that McFee introduced "Minor A" to Joseph Hazley, who is also charged. Prosecutors say McFee watched Hazley create a Backpage.com profile for "Minor A," and for the introduction, McFee was supposed to get a finders' fee of $250.

"It is beyond shocking and heartbreaking that this child was bought for $250," Romanucci said.

The family of Desiree Robinson says "Minor A" was Robinson. The 16-year-old was found murdered in a Markham garage on Christmas Eve of 2016. An alleged customer, Antonio Rosales, has been charged with her murder.

Robinson's mother was moved to tears in court. The federal case goes after Hazley and McFee for their alleged part in involving a minor in prostitution. Robinson's mother has filed a civil complaint against Backpage.com.

"Clearly we would not be here today if it was not for the ease of access to sexual exploiters, adult predators, who take children off the streets and post them on websites," Romanucci said.

McFee left court Tuesday without commenting. His attorney says McFee - who had been a friend of Robinson - is deeply sorry.

"Nobody wants to pick up a 16-year-old girl and have her killed. This is one of the worst things that you can imagine happening in your life, and he's going to have to live with that," said Christopher Graul, McFee's attorney.

Co-defendant Hazley has a detention hearing Wednesday in federal court. McFee is expected to testify against Hazley in return for a reduced recommended sentence from prosecutors.

No trial date has been set for murder suspect Rosales.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
internet sex crimessex crimesprostitutionmurderwoman killedsex traffickingu.s. & worldChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man charged after teen found dead in Markham garage
Teen found in Markham garage died from assault
16-year-old found dead in Markham garage
PROSTITUTION
Mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200
Men accused of selling teen to rabbi, other men for sex
Mother, son accused of running Rohnert Park prostitution ring arrested
Convicted pimp gets 3-year sentence in Napa County case
More prostitution
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News