UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- One teenager is in custody and another in the hospital after police say they were playing a form of "Russian Roulette" in Union City.
It happened Thursday night at Palmetto Drive and Butternut Court.
Investigators say they were playing a modified game of Russian Roulette, where they would point the firearm at each other instead of themselves.
A 16 year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot to the chest. Police say he is in stable condition.
Teen hospitalized, another in custody after playing form of 'Russian Roulette,' police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News