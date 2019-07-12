Teen hospitalized, another in custody after playing form of 'Russian Roulette,' police say

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- One teenager is in custody and another in the hospital after police say they were playing a form of "Russian Roulette" in Union City.It happened Thursday night at Palmetto Drive and Butternut Court.Investigators say they were playing a modified game of Russian Roulette, where they would point the firearm at each other instead of themselves.A 16 year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot to the chest. Police say he is in stable condition.