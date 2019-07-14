Teen killed in off-road vehicle accident in Oceano Dunes

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Sacramento teen died in an off-road vehicle accident at the Oceano Dunes Saturday evening, KEYT-TV reported.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials said the teen, believed to be approximately 18 years old, was thrown from his motorcycle when he went off a 30-foot dune at an unknown speed.

Bystanders found him unconscious and without a pulse.

Investigators said the teen was wearing a helmet, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The teen's death marks the sixth fatality at the park this year and comes two days after an Arizona man died in an off-road crash. The California Coastal Commission postponed their decision on future changes to the park until 2020 Thursday.

The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal crashmotorcycle accidentdunes
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News