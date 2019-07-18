murder

Teen prostitute used as bait for robbery, leads to murder

FRESNO, Calif. -- A resounding pain remains for the mother of a Fresno, Calif. man murdered by teenagers trying to pull off a robbery, even as the second of those teens faced a judge for punishment Wednesday.

"I think of him daily," said Velma der Vartanian. "I felt secure knowing he was only a phone call away. There are no happy holidays or family gatherings."

The mother's nightmare started at the scene of a crash in central Fresno -- at Fresno and Belmont -- in January 2016.

Police called her with the news of her son's death.

"I was in shock and disbelief," said der Vartanian. "The grief is overwhelming."

Michael der Vartanian had crashed into two cars, but police discovered he'd gotten shot before the crash.

More than three years later, his mother still can't get the images out of her head.

"I would avoid sleep because I would get heavy nightmares," she said. "The nightmares continue to this day."

Police eventually arrested four suspects -- Zachery Goodwin, April Amey, Eddie Martinez, and a 14-year-old.

They say the teenagers planned to set up someone for a robbery using a young prostitute as bait.

When Amey got into der Vartanian's car, Goodwin was right there with a gun.

Der Vartanian tried to speed away, but Goodwin killed him.

Martinez admitted to the criminal conspiracy and he'll serve a prison sentence of more than nine years.

"I'm sorry for everything that happened," he said Wednesday. "I'm working on changing myself."

The 14-year-old gave police a detailed account of the crime, which helped lead to Goodwin's conviction on second-degree murder charges.

Martinez did not testify against him. His family says he just got caught up with a friend who led him into danger he could never have predicted. His defense attorney says he has an extremely low IQ.

April Amey has already served a four-year sentence and Goodwin's punishment comes on Friday. It's expected to be at least 40 years to life in prison.

None of that can ease a mother's pain.

"No parent should endure the grief and heartache and anxiety that this senseless, horrendous act has brought me," she said. "I will never hear his precious voice again saying 'I love you, Mom.'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimemurderrobbery
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Mom who dropped baby during fight lied to officers: police
Texas native arrested after allegedly killing Ole Miss classmate
'Heartless' bullies are harassing Shanann Watts' family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News