San Francisco teen turns nail art passion into small business during pandemic

SF teen turns nail art passion into business during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is excited to continue our partnership with the brand new San Francisco Standard. Part of Building A Better Bay Area is highlighting anyone who's working toward the same mission we have here at ABC7. The SF Standard's deep and insightful reporting on the city does just that.

SF Standard's director of multimedia Sophie Bearman joined ABC7's Kristen Sze on "Getting Answers" Monday to share a special story of a girl who turned her hobby into a small business during the pandemic.



Meet Jianna Cariño. She's a senior at Lowell High School in San Francisco, a high-achieving academic school known to send students to the nation's top colleges and universities.

Bearman says the 17-year-old did not necessarily want to follow the same straight-path like many of her fellow classmates: going to college and becoming a doctor, lawyer or a Silicon Valley engineer. While Jianna was great in subjects such as math, science and philosophy, her real passion was nail art.

"She tells a story of being like six or seven, and locking the door of her home bathroom and just painting her own nails," Bearman said. As she couldn't get her nails done during the height of the pandemic, Jianna turned her hobby into her own small business. She started by doing her friends' nails in her parents' garage in Visitation Valley and eventually created a Instagram page, Nails by Jianna, where people reached out to her for service.

Doing a person's acrylic nails is extremely time-consuming- it could take anywhere from three to four hours. Jianna takes deposits of $10 for each customer, but Bearman says it's more than making money.

"This has really just been a boost for her self confidence. She did describe herself as someone who was a little bit shy at school, especially at a place like Lowell," Bearman said, as Jianna plans on going cosmetology school to learn more about beauty and nail art.

Great ideas are often started from garages- and we can agree that Jianna certainly turned a bad situation into a good one- and has a bright future ahead of her.

