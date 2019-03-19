Washington teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 18, 2019.

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A woman has pleaded guilty to pushing her 16-year-old friend from a bridge at a popular swimming area near Vancouver.

The Columbian reports 19-year-old Tay'lor Smith pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment Monday in Clark County District Court.

Prosecutors are recommending no jail time when Smith is sentenced later this month.

Smith pushed Jordan Holgerson off the bridge Aug. 7 at Moulton Falls northeast of Vancouver.

Video posted on YouTube that went viral shows Holgerson being pushed.

Holgerson broke six ribs and punctured her lungs in a fall of over 50 feet (15 meters).

In an interview on "Good Morning America" Smith said she didn't consider the repercussions.

EMBED More News Videos

Taylor Smith, who has been charged with reckless endangerment for pushing friend Jordan Holgeron off a bridge in Washington, said in an interview with ''Good Morning America'' that would accept whatever consequences the prosecutor decides on.



Outside the courtroom, Genelle Holgerson said she and her daughter want this chapter of their lives to be over.

___

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com
Report a Typo
Related topics:
youtubeus worldteenagers
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Semi-trailer truck fire causes massive delays on WB I-580
Oakland hair stylist loses life savings in extreme catfishing
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
2 dead, 2 suffer serious burns in RV fire in Dixon
Accuweather Forecast: Clouds today, showers tomorrow
Caught On Camera: Burglar wanders through Vallejo home while family sleeps
Charter bus traveling from Florida to NY crashes, killing 2
Show More
Watch first full 'Toy Story 4' trailer
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Safe parking spots to open at several East Bay churches
More TOP STORIES News