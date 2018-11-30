VIDEO: Texas home burglarized as teens hide in closet and call 911

Two teen siblings hid in a closet of their Sugar Land, Texas home as a man burglarized it, police said.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, a suspect broke into the home off Cotton Stock Drive, near the area of Williams Trace and Austin Parkway.

The teens were able to call 911 while the burglar made his way around the house.

Police say shortly after the suspect got into the home, he realized people were inside and left. The suspect was caught on home surveillance camera.

At one point, the 14-year-old brother grabbed a knife to protect his 15-year-old sister.

"My brother comes in running with a knife and I was like, 'What's going on?' He said, 'I heard someone.' I was like, 'What do you mean someone's in the house?'" recalled the sister, who did not want to be identified. "It was probably, like, the scariest, like, five minutes."

The burglar left with some cash from the home.

The family says this is the second time in two months the home has been burglarized. The first time, they said, the thief got away with $94,000 worth of jewelry.

"I really hope they catch the person, because I don't want it to happen again," said the sister.

Anyone with information should call Sugar Land police at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).
