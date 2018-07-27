WILDFIRE

Cranston Fire: Temecula man charged with starting 9 fires, including massive Idyllwild blaze

EMBED </>More Videos

A Temecula man has been charged with intentionally starting nine fires, including the devastating 11,500-acre Cranston Fire in Riverside County's Idyllwild area.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
A Temecula man has been charged with intentionally starting nine fires, including the devastating 11,500-acre Cranston Fire in Riverside County's Idyllwild area.

Brandon N. McGlover was charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Friday with 15 felony counts related to nine separate fires. His charges include one count of aggravated arson, five counts of arson of an inhabited structure and nine counts of arson of forest or wildland.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

If convicted as charged, McGlover faces a potential life sentence. He is currently being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
The Cranston Fire began about noon Wednesday as the result of arson, according to authorities. McGlover, 32, was later arrested and booked for allegedly igniting several fires in Riverside County.

Click here for more stories on wildfires across California.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonarson investigationwildfirebrush fireevacuationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 11,500 acres
Cranston Fire explodes to 7,500 acres in Idyllwild
Idyllwild brush fire spreads to 4,700 acres as arson suspect arrested
WILDFIRE
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
2nd firefighter dies battling Carr Fire in Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
3 Bay Area firefighters injured while fighting Carr Fire
More wildfire
Top Stories
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
3 Bay Area firefighters injured while fighting Carr Fire
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
2nd firefighter dies battling Carr Fire in Shasta County
Court sides with President Trump supporters in riot civil rights lawsuit
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Containment grows on Ferguson Fire, almost 46,000 acres burned
Twitter stock plunging on weak user numbers
Show More
CHP officer injured after being hit by motorized cart near San Jose
Trump denies knowing about son's meeting with Russians, despite Cohen's claim
Bay Area firefighters bravely aid wildfire fight across state
SFMTA says bus operator shortage is causing commuter delays
Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 75 percent contained
More News