Officials question San Francisco's state of emergency declaration in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has spent hours Thursday debating Mayor London Breed's emergency order for the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.The mayor's plan is multi-faceted and aimed at address the area's opioid crisis.One part would include allowing the Department of Emergency Management to re-allocate city staff and set up a new center where people can get drug treatment services."But the real issue behind it is whether or not people who openly use drugs, or people that openly sell drugs, should go to jail," said ABC7 News insider, Phil Matier.While this part of the mayor's plan seems to have support among many supervisors, the second part is proving more divisive, says Matier."What they don't want is it to be tied to the second part of the mayor's plan, which is more cops," he said.Under Mayor Breed's proposal, police presence in the Tenderloin would be boosted, with the hope of cracking down on those selling and possibly using drugs like fentanyl.The idea is that those caught using out in public would first be offered services, but if they refuse they could be arrested.Breed's plan has also divided public opinion.Ike Hwang owns a sushi restaurant in the Tenderloin and supports it.He says many days he and his staff feel unsafe coming to work.Hwang tells told ABC7 News, drug use is so common that it drives away many potential customers."They want to visit my restaurant but they just take a look at my entrance and they just say, 'oh I'm not going to eat here.' And then they just leave or call me and cancel the reservation," Hwang said.But not everyone is on board.Some, even going so far as to call Breed's declaration a publicity stunt."Study after study shows using threats, policing and imprisonment as responses to drug use or homelessness will result in more, particularly black and brown people being harassed and jailed on the streets of San Francisco," said Supervisor Dean Preston.