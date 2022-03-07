SF police officer found not guilty of assault, battery charges from 2019 incident at Pier 39

SAN FRANCISCO -- A jury found San Francisco Police Officer Terrance Stangel not guilty of battery and assault charges on Monday for an incident at Pier 39 that left a man with broken bones.The judge said the jury was deadlocked on a fourth count.Prosecutors charged Stangel with battery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault likely to cause great bodily injury and assault under color of authority.The charges stem from an Oct. 7, 2019, encounter with Dacari Spiers, who suffered cuts and a broken wrist and leg at the hands of Stangel, prosecutors said."Officers responding to a call have a duty to promote public safety--not turn to violence as a show of authority," Boudin said in statement. "This case is an example of an officer unnecessarily escalating a situation and then violently beating a Black man whom he had no legal basis to even arrest. Officers who not only fail to promote safety but actively harm others must--and in my administration--will be held accountable."According to prosecutors, Stangel and another officer responded that day to a report of a man assaulting a woman. At the scene, witnesses pointed out Spiers and his girlfriend to the officers, but officers didn't observe any physical violence or unlawful contact between the pair.Although Spiers and his girlfriend insisted they hadn't done anything wrong, at one point, Stangel allegedly struck Spiers from behind with his baton. As the other officer forced Spiers to the ground, Stangel continued to strike his legs multiple times, prosecutors said.As a result of his injuries, Spiers required surgery and stitches and was wheelchair-bound during his recovery, prosecutors said.The entire ordeal was captured on body-worn camera footage. Spiers was never arrested or charged with any offense.The latest case marks the third on-duty SFPD officer facing charges over allegations of misconduct.