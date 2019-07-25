Terrifying surveillance video shows robbers force man with bloodied face into North Carolina home at gunpoint

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Dramatic video from a home surveillance camera shows four masked men with a gun robbing a man outside his own home in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said the case is being investigated as a robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The man said he was attacked outside his home on Dalton Road around 10:45 p.m. after buying lottery tickets.

He can be seen on his own Ring doorbell video camera bleeding from the head, while the men held a gun to his back and forced him to unlock his front door.

"Open this door or we're going to kill you," one of the robbers said.

The victim's fiancée said she was inside the home with her 4-month-old and 4-year-old children.

She told police she opened the door when she heard the commotion outside.

Officers said the robbers took cash, phones, debit cards, lottery tickets and marijuana.

The robbers smashed the Ring doorbell as they left the scene.

"It is definitely concerning especially if you're living in that neighborhood or if you are the victim yourself," said Fayetteville police spokesperson Shawn Strepay. "As of right now, we're obviously very early on in this investigation, but our detectives do have some information saying that this may not be a completely random incident."

The video was uploaded using the Neighbors app, which Fayetteville police partnered with earlier this year.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers 910-483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinarobberyvideo camerau.s. & worldarmed robberylotterysurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News