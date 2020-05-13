Coronavirus: Alameda County may allow Tesla plant to resume operations next week

The plant is operating outside of compliance with Alameda County health orders. While Governor Gavin Newsom gave clearance for manufacturing to resume in California late last week, more restrictive health orders in Alameda County prohibit manufacturing until site-specific healthy and safety guidelines can be put in place.
On Saturday, Musk filed a federal lawsuit against Alameda County looking for an injunction against the health order to allow the plan to resume activity. Musk tweeted that he reopened the plant Monday, saying that he would "be on the line with everyone else" and "if anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."
President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to back Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his ongoing fight to reopen the Fremont electric car factory against Alameda County's coronavirus shelter-in-place order.
As Tesla employees were arriving to work Tuesday just before 7 a.m. local time, the president tweeted, "California should let Tesla & @Elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!"
California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020
Fremont police say that they currently have no plans to make any arrests or issue any citations for what would be a misdemeanor.
