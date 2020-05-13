Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Alameda County may allow Tesla plant to resume operations next week

By

Pictured is the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California on May 11, 2020. (KGO-TV)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Tesla has reached a tentative deal with Alameda County to resume operations. Alameda County released a statement late Tuesday night saying it has reviewed Tesla's safety plan, and if the carmaker adds some safety recommendations, it could get permission to reopen next week.

The plant is operating outside of compliance with Alameda County health orders. While Governor Gavin Newsom gave clearance for manufacturing to resume in California late last week, more restrictive health orders in Alameda County prohibit manufacturing until site-specific healthy and safety guidelines can be put in place.

On Saturday, Musk filed a federal lawsuit against Alameda County looking for an injunction against the health order to allow the plan to resume activity. Musk tweeted that he reopened the plant Monday, saying that he would "be on the line with everyone else" and "if anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

RELATED: Elon Musk says Fremont Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda County rules

President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to back Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his ongoing fight to reopen the Fremont electric car factory against Alameda County's coronavirus shelter-in-place order.
As Tesla employees were arriving to work Tuesday just before 7 a.m. local time, the president tweeted, "California should let Tesla & @Elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!"



Fremont police say that they currently have no plans to make any arrests or issue any citations for what would be a misdemeanor.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfremontdonald trumpelon muskteslaalameda countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placeu.s. & worldtwitterpresident donald trumpstay at home order
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Tesla sues Alameda Co. over COVID-19 restrictions, Musk threatens to move HQ out of CA
Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda Co. rules
Reaction still coming in after Elon Musk goes against Alameda County order, opens Tesla factory
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County reports 45 additional deaths, 961 new cases
'Brisk return of deaths' if Santa Clara Co. eases shelter-in-place, health official says
Concerns about measles resurgence as vaccination rates plummet
State denies 9 new licenses to owner of Orinda Care Center, site of deadly coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Concerns about measles resurgence as vaccination rates plummet
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
When will CA restaurants, malls reopen? Here's what Newsom says
State denies 9 new licenses to owner of Orinda Care Center, site of deadly coronavirus outbreak
Californians unhappy with shut-down moving out-of-state
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next 3 months
'Brisk return of deaths' if Santa Clara Co. eases shelter-in-place, health official says
Show More
Where in the Bay Area will retail be hit hardest by COVID-19? Here's what we found
CSU campuses closed to students, online instruction to continue through fall 2020
Bay Area nail shop owner revamps salon in light of COVID-19 safety concerns
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News