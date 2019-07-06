Los Gatos Hit-and-Run: Video shows truck slam into Tesla with man, 5-year-old inside then speed away

John, who did not want to use his last name, says he and his son were in Los Gatos on the 4th of July, driving on Blossom Hill Road at 5:20 p.m., when they were hit.
He shared video of the incident , captured from his Tesla's front and side cameras, in the hopes that someone would help identify the driver.
In the video, you see the truck cross a double yellow line to pass the Tesla and slam into the side of the car, before getting back into the correct lane and nearly losing control.
I can't believe I was just involved in a hit and run. Person must have been drunk and I doubt I can get the license plate. I am so thankful I was in a @tesla @elonmusk that barely moved when this drunk driver hit me. So glad my son and I are safe. pic.twitter.com/an7Gb88Saw— Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) July 5, 2019
"I realized that this car was speeding pretty aggressively," said John. "He's coming close-- he hits my car-- I hear my son's forehead essentially hit the back seat."
Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police announced Friday afternoon that someone who saw the video called in an anonymous tip, which led them to a house in Campbell where they found the truck and its driver, Dennis Munns, 32, of San Jose.
Munns was arrested for hit-and-run and reckless driving. For now, it's too early to tell if this was an accident or an intentional act and if drugs or alcohol had something to do with it.
Despite the damage to his vehicle, John is grateful that he and his son weren't seriously hurt.
"Having that technology with dash cams is so important and vital to making sure that you're protected, and your family's protected, especially if, god forbid, something like this ever happens," John said.
Police are reminding drivers that when they are involved in a traffic collision they should safely pull over to the side of the roadway, assess the need for any medical aid, exchange information with other parties, and contact the local police department if necessary.
Detectives are currently conducting additional follow up investigation, and request additional leads related to this incident be reported to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department at (408) 354-8600.