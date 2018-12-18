TESLA

WATCH LIVE: Tesla catches fire in Los Gatos

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters in Los Gatos responded after a report of a Tesla fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started just after 2 p.m. Firefighters say the car pulled over at 577 University Avenue in Los Gatos, but it's unclear if the fire started while the car was still being driven, or after it stopped.

They were able to extinguish the fire, but it reignited a short time later.

It's unclear if the fire started in the battery, but firefighters say it did reach the battery.

Fire crews were expected to be on scene for an extended period of time.

Tesla released a statement saying, "We are currently investigating the matter and are in touch with local first responders. We are glad to hear that everyone is safe."
