Tesla crashes through front of Danville salon in Blackhawk Plaza

A Tesla crashed through Tribez Salon and Blowdry Bar in Danville's Blackhawk Shopping Center.
RELATED: Tesla smashes through front of Marshall Steel Cleaners laundry service in Lafayette
A witness said he heard a loud screech, then saw the Tesla had smashed through the glass doors and rolled over chairs and finally came to a stop near the product displays.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash, and it is still unclear if anyone was injured.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Videos show Tesla drivers seemingly asleep behind the wheel
The salon shared on their Facebook page that everyone was safe and they will be back open for business Friday.
RELATED LINKS & VIDEOS
- Tesla crashes into Danville sushi restaurant
- Tesla smashes through front of Marshall Steel Cleaners laundry service in Lafayette
- Tesla Model 3 catches vandal in the act in Santa Clara
- Utah man implants Tesla key into skin, unlocks car by raising hand
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Videos show Tesla drivers seemingly asleep behind the wheel