Tesla crashes through front of Danville salon in Blackhawk Plaza

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay salon got a Christmas rush it wasn't expecting.A Tesla crashed through Tribez Salon and Blowdry Bar in Danville's Blackhawk Shopping Center.A witness said he heard a loud screech, then saw the Tesla had smashed through the glass doors and rolled over chairs and finally came to a stop near the product displays.The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash, and it is still unclear if anyone was injured.The salon shared on their Facebook page that everyone was safe and they will be back open for business Friday.