tesla

Tesla crashes through front of Danville salon in Blackhawk Plaza

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay salon got a Christmas rush it wasn't expecting.

A Tesla crashed through Tribez Salon and Blowdry Bar in Danville's Blackhawk Shopping Center.

RELATED: Tesla smashes through front of Marshall Steel Cleaners laundry service in Lafayette

A witness said he heard a loud screech, then saw the Tesla had smashed through the glass doors and rolled over chairs and finally came to a stop near the product displays.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash, and it is still unclear if anyone was injured.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Videos show Tesla drivers seemingly asleep behind the wheel

The salon shared on their Facebook page that everyone was safe and they will be back open for business Friday.



RELATED LINKS & VIDEOS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
danvilleblackhawkcar crashteslacar accidentcar into buildingaccidentabc7 originalstraffic accidentcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
Utah man injects Tesla key into skin
Elon Musk says thousands pre-ordered Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model 3 catches vandal in the act in Santa Clara
Fremont: Finding solutions to issues across the community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules trial can proceed in fatal BART stabbing case
Authorities identify robbery suspect shot and killed by veteran in Bay Point
Christmas shopping countdown across the Bay Area
Incoming storm may complicate holiday travel in Bay Area
Church needs donations after thieves steal thousands of dollars
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
Show More
AccuWeather: Showers move in tonight, heavy at times after midnight
Family of missing East Bay man offering $10,000 reward
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Pliny the Younger to be sold in bottles
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board
More TOP STORIES News