Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash on southbound Highway 101 in Mountain View

A Tesla was involved in a bad crash on southbound Highway 101 near Highway 85 on Friday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --
A Tesla going south on U.S. Highway 101 at the state Highway 85 carpool flyover collided with a median barrier, causing the car to catch fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig-Alert was issued after an initial report came in at 9:29 a.m. that a vehicle accident had caused a car to go up in flames on Highway 101, according to the CHP.

After the Tesla hit the median, it landed in the second left-most lane of Highway 101 and was hit by a Mazda traveling in that lane.



An Audi traveling in the left-most lane crashed as well, bringing the number of total vehicles involved to three, CHP officers said.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to Stanford University Medical Center for major injuries, but no other injuries were reported, according to the CHP.

As of approximately 10 a.m., the right two lanes of southbound Highway 101 were the only ones open, but the two middle lanes have since been opened as of approximately 10:45 a.m., CHP Redwood City tweeted.

The roadway is estimated to reopen around 11:45 a.m. or noon. Meanwhile, investigators continue to canvas and clear the scene, the highway
patrol said.

Mountain View fire spokespeople confirmed that firefighters had reported to the scene once they were notified the car was ablaze.

