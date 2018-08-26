TESLA

Tesla driver may have had Autopilot on when he crashed into San Jose firetruck

A Tesla is seen after crashing into a firetruck in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday, August 25, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.

The California Highway Patrol says the Tesla rear-ended a fire engine that was stopped with its emergency lights activated along US-101 around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The 37-year-old driver, Michael Tran, told officers, "I think I had Autopilot on."

RELATED: Tesla collides with fire truck in San Jose, 2 injured

Tran was later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes. The carmaker says the function is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.

It was unclear whether Autopilot was activated. Tesla says in a statement that it "has not yet received any data from the car, but we are working to establish the facts of the incident."

For more stories, photos, and video on Tesla and Autopilot failure investigations, visit this page.
