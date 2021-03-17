u.s. & world

Texas man arrested on weapons charge near VP Kamala Harris' home

WASHINGTON -- District of Columbia police on Wednesday arrested a man near the vice president's residence on a weapons charge. Vice President Kamala Harris does not live at the home yet.

The man was seen on Massachusetts Avenue and was detained by Secret Service officers stationed near the residence following an intelligence bulletin from Texas, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Harris and her husband have not moved in yet because of renovations to the home in northwest D.C. near the U.S. Naval Observatory. She's staying at Blair House, a guest home for the White House.

Metropolitan Police said Paul Murray of San Antonio was held on charges that he carried a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, a dangerous weapon, a rifle and unregistered ammunition.

No one was injured. The Secret Service referred questions to the Metropolitan Police.

It wasn't clear if Murray had an attorney who could comment on the charges against him.
