Texas parking garage collapses, damaging more than 20 vehicles

EMBED </>More Videos

The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the collapse Tuesday. (WLS)

IRVING, Texas --
A portion of a suburban Dallas parking garage has collapsed, sending vehicles and rubble onto others below, but authorities say there are no apparent injuries.

The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the collapse Tuesday.

RELATED: Mom killed in New Jersey house collapse shielded teen daughter

Authorities say a preliminary search indicated no one was hurt. A more intensive search is underway.

Images of the collapse appear to show that a large square section of the top deck of the two-story garage fell to the ground below.

Sheets of concrete came to rest on some cars. Other vehicles were piled against one another.

The garage provides parking for professional offices in Irving, northwest of Dallas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collapseparkingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How could the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse have happened?
All 6 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse
Berkeley honors balcony victims with memorial plaque
Officials: Mom killed in N.J. house collapse shielded teen daughter
Top Stories
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
MoviePass goes from $10 per month to $15
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Show More
States suing Trump administration, company over 3D guns
Manafort trial, first in Mueller investigation, gets underway
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Moms say they are shamed for 'rational' parenting decisions
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
More News