SANTA FE, Texas --The chaos after Friday's shooting spread from the panicked campus out into the surrounding communities.
Friends, relatives and even parents reached out online trying to find their missing loved ones.
Family members have confirmed the names of six students and a teacher's aide killed Friday when a student opened fire on his peers at Santa Fe High School.
In all, 10 people were killed and 10 were injured in the shooting that occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Friday.
Santa Fe students Aaron Kyle McLeod, Angelique Ramirez, Chris Stone, Jared Conard Black, Kimberly Jessica Vaughan, Shana Fisher, Christian Garcia and Sabika Sheikh are confirmed dead, along with art room teacher's aide Cynthia Tisdale, according to their families.
CHRISTIAN GARCIA
JARED BLACK
The daughter of Ann Perkins confirmed that her mother died during the tragic shooting.
A GoFundMe account has been set for Perkins and all of the victims.
ANN PERKINS
Casidy Welch was working at the gym when she heard about the shooting. She saw the confusion many people had trying to track down survivors and victims.
She created a list that was widely shared, a rundown of those missing.
Welch said she couldn't sit by and do nothing. Sadly, one by one, she removed names from the missing column and added them to a list of the dead.
"This is such a tragedy. I don't know, these names will be engraved and embedded in me forever," Welch said. "And I hope these families find some kind of peace."
CYNTHIA TISDALE
Tisdale's husband told Eyewitness News Friday evening that "he killed her. She's gone," referring to student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who was detained by police after the shooting.
Tisdale's niece, Leia Olinde, said Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year.
"She helped me put it on, she helped fix my hair," Olinde said through tears.
SABIKA SHEIKH
Sheikh was a Pakistani foreign exchange student who was due to go back home to Pakistan for Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday that marks the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.
Megan Lysaght, manager of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange & Study Abroad program (YES), sent a letter to students in the program confirming that Sabika was killed in the shooting.
"Please know that the YES program is devastated by this loss and we will remember Sabika and her families in our thoughts and prayers," Lysaght wrote.
Rangers were tasked with the heartbreaking duty of informing the families their loved ones have died in this tragedy.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office says all 10 of the victim's bodies have been moved from the school to the county morgue. Officials asked family members of the victims not to come to the morgue, and that autopsies will not be conducted until Saturday.
NUMEROUS VICTIMS AT LOCAL HOSPITALS
A Santa Fe ISD police officer, John Barnes, was shot in the upper arm near his chest and is currently undergoing surgery.
According to the chief nursing officer at UTMB, David Marshall, there are three victims at the hospital, including the police officer.
Marshall said during a press conference that two adults and one minor were transported to the facility for treatment.
Marshall released information about the three victims at UTMB. He said that the 16-year-old shot was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He's in stable condition.
The third victim at the hospital is a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. She's also in stable condition in the operating room.
If parents are looking for injured children, the hospital has set up with social workers in their emergency department.
Clear Lake Regional Hospital confirmed with Eyewitness News that they have multiple patients from Santa Fe High School at their facility as well.
Many students were also transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.
The FBI also announced it will provide resources to victims and their families at a Family Assistance Center set up at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Santa Fe. It's scheduled to open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
