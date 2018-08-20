Texas school that was site of mass shooting beefs up security as students return

EMILY SHAPIRO
Students at a Texas high school where 10 died in a shooting this spring are starting their new school year with beefed-up security including metal detectors.

The new security measures come three months after a 17-year-old student allegedly burst into art rooms with a shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver on May 18, killing 10 students and staff. The alleged shooter was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Students throughout the district will begin the new year on Monday with metal detectors installed in all schools, said Superintendent of Schools Leigh Wall.

High school and junior high school students will enter through metal detectors throughout the school day, while elementary schools will use metal detectors for adults coming into the building, Wall said in a "welcome back" video posted to the district website.

The high school underwent renovations this summer to create an additional vestibule at entrances for security plus four more offices for trauma counselors, Wall said.

All schools in the district will also now have automatic electronic door locks, with all doors now locking from both the inside and outside.

Other security measures include the addition of five more police officers and 10 more security assistants, Wall said.

The superintendent also said that the district will use tip lines and social media monitoring to increase security. "We hope to encourage open lines of communications where students and parents can report any items of concern that need investigating," she said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Remains of hiker from Bay Area who went missing in Yosemite have been found
Mollie Tibbetts' family returns to normal activities
VIDEO: Car burns rubber, does donuts at Pier 30 parking lot in SF
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Show More
Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
New questions raised on ICE arrest of man driving pregnant wife to hospital
Netflix adding commercials?
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
More News