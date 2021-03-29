road to recovery

Texas teen paralyzed in crash during winter storm stands on feet

LAREDO, Texas -- A Texas 16-year-old paralyzed in a car crash during February's winter storm is amazing doctors with his recovery, thanks to technology.

Ernie Martinez, a star high school athlete, injured his spine after the car he was in hit a block of ice on Feb. 14 in Laredo, where he's from.

"We kind of shifted to the left and right and left again, and we went into the ditch and we started flipping. I don't remember flying out, but I remember being in the air, seeing the floor. I passed out," Martinez told KSAT.

When he woke up, he was at University Hospital in San Antonio.

"I couldn't feel my legs or anything under my chest," Martinez recalled.

The teen was treated at University Hospital's Pediatric Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, which opened in October 2019. It's the only center of its kind in South Texas, allowing severely injured children to accomplish the impossible.

That's especially true for Martinez, who some doctors said would never walk again.

But he's proving otherwise thanks to a wearable machine called the Exoskeleton.

It allows patients to stand and walk, which stretches Martinez's muscles and puts pressure on his bones, preserving bone health and preparing him to one day walk on his own again.

"I just want my legs back. I'm going to get them soon. The Exoskeleton will help me get them back," Martinez said.

His family said they want others dealing with spinal cord injuries to know attitude and support matter, and improvement is possible.

The blackout during the winter storm was one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

Last week, Texas officials raised the death toll to at least 111 people, nearly doubling the state's initial tally.

The majority of the deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. And the dramatic number of new victims may still be an undercount, as officials continue investigating deaths that happened around the time the storm knocked out power to more than 4 million customers in Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascar crashroad to recoverycar accidentstexas newswinter stormcar accidentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Supporters call for aid to mothers who left jobs amid pandemic
Here's how you can help SF recover this holiday season amid COVID-19
CZU Complex fire survivors treated to free photo shoot from SF church
'Captain Cal' gets bandages removed at Oakland Zoo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters demand justice for Black man killed by Danville PD
Rallies held across the Bay Area to stop AAPI hate, violence
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
COVID-19 updates: CA's 7-day positivity rate drops slightly to 1.7%
Curry recalls Burger King days as he stars in new commercials
Football returns to Oakland high schools after long delay
San Francisco's Ocean Beach turned into massive art canvas
Show More
Nice weather draws crowds to SF as city's COVID cases decline
Pop-up vaccine site comes to SF's Treasure Island
Biden administration working on system to prove vaccination
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
More TOP STORIES News