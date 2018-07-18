Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital

The 12 boys who were trapped inside a flooded cave for 18 days in Thailand left the hospital in their soccer jerseys. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

CHIANG RAI, Thailand --
The youth soccer teammates rescued after 18 days trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand were released from the hospital Wednesday and spoke about their ordeal.

A news conference with the 12 boys and their coach was held in the northern city of Chiang Rai, where the boys have been recovering in a hospital since last week. A conference hall used as the venue for the news conference was decorated like a soccer field.

RELATED: Thai soccer players pay respects to navy SEAL who died saving them from flooded cave

Government spokesman Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd said doctors, social workers and psychologists would participate in the news conference to filter questions and ensure the boys' well-being. The media was not allowed to interview the boys after the news conference.

The Wild Boars teammates had entered the Tham Luang cave on June 23 for a quick, relaxing excursion after soccer practice. But rain began falling while they were underground, and the water filled the caverns, cutting off their escape.

RELATED: With all odds against them, here's how rescuers pulled off 'miracle' Thai cave feat

Divers found the group huddling on a spot of dry ground deep inside the cave 10 days later, hungry but generally healthy. An international team of rescuers using diving equipment and pulleys extracted the 12 boys and coach through the tight, flooded passageways over three days, concluding July 10.

Some of the boys were treated for minor infections during their hospital stay, but all 13 have been described as recovering well.

The family of one of the boys was preparing their home for his return Wednesday night.

RELATED: These are the players and coach who were stuck in a flooded cave

Banphot Konkum, an uncle who has raised 13-year-old Duangpetch Promthep, said he'll have a renovated bedroom and gifts awaiting him.

"We'll do whatever he wants. If he wants anything we'll buy it for him as a present as we promised that when he gets out, whatever he wants we'll do it for him," Banphot said.
