Giving thanks: Bay Area shares what they're grateful for on Thanksgiving

University of Iowa professor Liz Pearce just wanted to make sure college kids knew someone cared.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thanksgiving isn't just about the food, it's also about giving thanks.We asked some Bay Area residents what they're grateful for today.During the pandemic, it's no surprise the common theme was health.Health, and family.People of all ages, from 4-year-olds to adults, said their family members are what they're most grateful for this year.Watch the video posted in the media player above to see what else the Bay Area finds important during the unprecedented holiday season.