Giving thanks: Bay Area shares what they're grateful for on Thanksgiving

We asked some Bay Area residents what they're grateful for today.
During the pandemic, it's no surprise the common theme was health.
Health, and family.
People of all ages, from 4-year-olds to adults, said their family members are what they're most grateful for this year.
During the unprecedented holiday season.
