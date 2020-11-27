thanksgiving

Giving thanks: Bay Area shares what they're grateful for on Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thanksgiving isn't just about the food, it's also about giving thanks.

We asked some Bay Area residents what they're grateful for today.

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: The New Way to Holiday

During the pandemic, it's no surprise the common theme was health.

Health, and family.

People of all ages, from 4-year-olds to adults, said their family members are what they're most grateful for this year.

Watch the video posted in the media player above to see what else the Bay Area finds important during the unprecedented holiday season.

VIDEO: Professor's act of Thanksgiving kindness becomes viral sensation
EMBED More News Videos

University of Iowa professor Liz Pearce just wanted to make sure college kids knew someone cared.



You can go here for the latest stories and videos about the 2020 holidays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobay areaholidaythanksgivingcoronavirus pandemiccommunity
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
Oakland Thanksgiving meal giveaway reinvented amid pandemic
Overweight, lost turkey rescued by CA animal sanctuary on Thanksgiving
Instagram reveals top Thanksgiving pies by state - and we have questions
Watch Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's special Thanksgiving message
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland Thanksgiving meal giveaway reinvented amid pandemic
SF's GLIDE church hosts outdoor Thanksgiving brunch
COVID-19 forces couple to have window wedding
SF-based streaming service curates social justice films
Overweight, lost turkey rescued by CA animal sanctuary on Thanksgiving
Instagram reveals top Thanksgiving pies by state - and we have questions
Toothless dog brings smiles to dental patients
Show More
Vaccine-maker acknowledges error after 'highly effective' result
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
SF contact tracers explain challenges of tracking COVID-19
VP-elect Kamala Harris calls SJ teen who painted her portrait
How to easily carve a turkey
More TOP STORIES News