Society

'Captain Underpants' spin-off pulled for 'passive racism'

By Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK -- A graphic novel for children that was a spin-off of the wildly popular "Captain Underpants" series is being pulled from library and book store shelves after its publisher said it "perpetuates passive racism."

The book under scrutiny is 2010's "The Adventures of Ook and Gluk" by Dav Pilkey, who has apologized, saying it "contains harmful racial stereotypes" and is "wrong and harmful to my Asian readers."

The book follows about a pair of friends who travel from 500,001 B.C. to 2222, where they meet a martial arts instructor who teaches them kung fu and they learn principles found in Chinese philosophy.

Scholastic said it had removed the book from its websites, stopped processing orders for it and sought a return of all inventory. "We will take steps to inform schools and libraries who may still have this title in circulation of our decision to withdraw it from publication," the publisher said in a statement.

Pilkey in a YouTube statement said he planned to donate his advance and all royalties from the book's sales to groups dedicated to stopping violence against Asians and to promoting diversity in children's books and publishing.

"I hope that you, my readers, will forgive me, and learn from my mistake that even unintentional and passive stereotypes and racism are harmful to everyone," he wrote. "I apologize, and I pledge to do better."

The decision came after a Korean American father of two young children started a Change.org petition asking for an apology from the publisher and writer.

It also follows a wave of high-profile and sometimes deadly violence against Asian Americans nationwide since the pandemic began.

Earlier this month, the estate of Dr. Seuss said six of his books would no longer be published because they contained depictions of groups that were "hurtful and wrong," including Asian Americans. The move drew immediate reaction on social media from those who called it another example of "cancel culture."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybooksrace in america
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for under 55
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death: LIVE
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Bay Area counties gear up for vaccine eligibility expansion
'Pandemic doctors' speak out about war against COVID-19 in Trump admin
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
Show More
Press secretary Jen Psaki talks vaccine supply, anti-Asian hate
COVID vaccines found highly effective in real-world CDC study
San Rafael elementary students return to in-person learning
Protesters demand justice for Black man killed by Danville PD
Rallies held across the Bay Area to stop AAPI hate, violence
More TOP STORIES News