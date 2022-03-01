Man fatally shoots his 3 kids, 1 person before taking his life at Sacramento church, sheriff says

Howe and Ethan and Howe and Cottage have a large police presence due to a shooting , please avoid the area. The Sheriffs Office PIO will be at the command Post located at the Home Depot on Howe and cottage. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) March 1, 2022

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- There is heavy police presence in the Arden area of Sacramento County due to a deadly shooting involving multiple people at The Church in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a man shot and killed his three children in the church's main sanctuary area. He then died by suicide before officers could take him into custody. A fifth person is also dead, but it is unclear who that is.Sheriff's officials say all three children were under the age of 15.A police helicopter overhead is telling neighbors to stay in their homes and to avoid the area of Howe and Ethan, and Howe and Cottage.