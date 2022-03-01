Man fatally shoots his 3 kids, 1 person before taking his life at Sacramento church, sheriff says

5 killed at Sacramento church, including children: Sheriff

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- There is heavy police presence in the Arden area of Sacramento County due to a deadly shooting involving multiple people at The Church in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a man shot and killed his three children in the church's main sanctuary area. He then died by suicide before officers could take him into custody. A fifth person is also dead, but it is unclear who that is.

Sheriff's officials say all three children were under the age of 15.

A police helicopter overhead is telling neighbors to stay in their homes and to avoid the area of Howe and Ethan, and Howe and Cottage.



