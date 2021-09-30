synergy

Amy Landecker talks about voicing 'Ugga' on 'The Croods: Family Tree'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Amy Landecker talks about voicing 'Ugga' on 'The Croods: Family Tree'

NEW YORK -- "The Croods" are back in a new Hulu series that continues their story with "The Croods: Family Tree."

Amy Landecker voices "Ugga" the mom of the bunch.


"It's such a thrill, I loved the films," Landecker said. "I'm also the world's biggest fan of Katherine Keener who was the voice of 'Ugga' in the movies and I just feel like it's one of the greatest compliments of my acting career to take over for her for this television series."

Landecker said she could really relate to the character of "Ugga."

"I do have a lot of experience being a parent and hanging out with other families and finding out ways to compromise on parenting styles, and that part I think I tried to bring my own sense of humor and my own personality," she said.

"Family Tree" picks up the story right where the second "Croods" movie left off.


They are still learning to live together with the "Bettermans" on the most idyllic farm in prehistory.

"I think this is about finding great friendship in the middle of challenging times," Landecker said.

"The Croods: Family Tree" is streaming now on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulu
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
SYNERGY
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Candified: Home for the Holidays' features a life-size candy cottage
Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News