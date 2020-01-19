rock and roll hall of fame

San Jose-native Doobie Brothers to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area music icon came to ABC7 Friday to talk with news anchor Dan Ashley about a major honor his band just received.

Tom Johnston just found out that the legendary band he co-founded is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Doobie Brothers are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year with a new album and a new tour that launches soon.

RELATED: 5 things you probably don't know about Elvis Presley

This week, the big announcement is the band is finally being immortalized with so many other greats in rock.

"It's really exciting to be in that company and also to have the appreciation of your peers, that's huge. And the fans are great," Johnston said.

He emphasized, "As I said, without the fans, we're nowhere."

The Doobie Brothers will be formally inducted into the Rock of Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2nd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan josesan franciscomusicmusic newsrock and roll hall of fame
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Whitney Houston, Biggie new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees
Sting previews 'The Last Ship' ahead of San Francisco run next year
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: See who's getting inducted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News