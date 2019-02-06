COLD CASE

'The Doodler': SFPD to give update on 1970's cold case murders that terrorized gay community

San Francisco police plan to give an update on a string of cold case murders that terrorized the city's gay community in the 1970's. (KGO-TV)

San Francisco police plan to give an update on a string of cold case murders that terrorized the city's gay community in the 1970's.

Dubbed "the Doodler" he is believed to be responsible for as many as 14 murders in an 18-month period from 1974 to 1975.

Last year, CNN reported that SFPD had sent DNA samples to be tested.

If alive, the suspect would be in his early 60's.

