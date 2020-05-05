Economy in 'recessionary,' possibly 'depressionary' environment, Salesforce CEO says

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco-based Salesforce has launched a new platform to help businesses reopen safely when the time comes."Work.com" offers tools to stagger shifts, manage employee health, and handle contact tracing.During an interview on CNN Tuesday morning, CEO Marc Benioff talked about the state of the economy."We're in a recessionary environment, perhaps we're in a depressionary environment. This is going to be a tough economic environment. Every CEO is going to have to ask themselves one question," said Benioff. "What am I doing with my company to be relevant and important and be successful in a time like this, and to do that both I think commercially and philanthropically? I think you have to do both. Our country needs everyone to do something, and this is a time when that needs to happen."Salesforce has canceled all major in-person events through the end of the year, including its Dreamforce conference.