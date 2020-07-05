FAA investigates after small plane lands in San Jose park

A private plane had to make an emergency landing in the park just north of Reid Hillview airport in East San Jose today. Fortunately the pilot wasn’t injured, and no people or structures on the ground were affected. pic.twitter.com/c1G6egpsRS — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 5, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A small plane made an emergency landing in Hillview Park on Saturday afternoon, according to fire dispatchers.Reports of a single-engine plane came to a rest on its belly at the San Jose park near Reid Hillview Airport.The FAA says the pilot of the single-engine Lancair 320 reported engine trouble right after departing from the airport around 3:15 p.m. The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.Officials say no one was hurt and there was no serious damage to the plane or anything on land.The plane was towed back to the airport with an escort from San Jose police.The FAA and NTSB will further investigate the incident.