25 years later and "The Full Monty" crew is back in action.

LOS ANGELES -- FX's new eight-part comedy series, "The Full Monty" picks up 25 years after the events of the 1997 British movie of the same name. The film was a cultural phenomenon, telling the story of six down-on-their-luck former steelworkers in Sheffield, England who try their hand at exotic dancing in an effort to earn some extra cash.

The main cast from the film, including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson and Lesley Sharp return for the series, offering a peek at how their characters have fared over the decades. Coming back was a no-brainer.

"It was an easy decision to say yes to," says Robert Carlyle.

Unlike the film, the sequel series doesn't actually feature the guys stripping down to their birthday suits, but over the eight episodes we do get to learn much more about these character's personal lives. And for the cast, it was a joy to reunite to tell this heart-warming story of friendships and community.

"We just had a ball making this and I hope audiences love it," says Mark Addy.

All eight episodes of "The Full Monty" are streaming now on Hulu.