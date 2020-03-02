Coronavirus

Coronavirus: The Healdsburg School closed as precaution over novel COVID-19 concerns

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The Healdsburg School says it will be closed Monday out of caution after officials learned that an adult member of the community, not an employee, was exposed to a person who had a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

The school made clear that they do not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community.

They were no able to speak with Public Health Sunday night or early Monday morning as the agency was closed, so officials made the decision at 6:15 a.m. to close school for the day.

School officials say they will work with public health officials to determine and follow appropriate protocols and follow up with additional information.

