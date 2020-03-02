Coronavirus: The Healdsburg School closed as precaution over novel COVID-19 concerns

The school made clear that they do not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community.
CORONAVIRUS: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
They were no able to speak with Public Health Sunday night or early Monday morning as the agency was closed, so officials made the decision at 6:15 a.m. to close school for the day.
School officials say they will work with public health officials to determine and follow appropriate protocols and follow up with additional information.
