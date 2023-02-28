The team said fans can expect surprises and new characters.

Cast calls season 3 of 'The Mandalorian' 'epic,' says it's good time to be Star Wars fan

PHILADELPHIA -- If you're a Star Wars fan, then we don't have to tell you that Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" premieres on March 1 on Disney+.

It's been more than two years since the last season, and fans are more than anxious for these new episodes.

The Season 3 trailer drew a record 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours.

In the final moments of Season 2, Grogu began his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker.

The cast and creative team said the next chapter is "epic."

Writer and Executive Producer Jon Favreau and Executive Producer Dave Filoni say they're floored by the phenomenon this has become, adding that they are just two fans making a show for other fans.

"It never gets old," Filoni said. "Star Wars just kind of it makes you feel good. It has a great sense of wonder and adventure. One of our favorite things is that we get a lot of families telling us that they watch it together. There's almost no better compliment than that. It's something that we shared with our families growing up, and now we're passing that on. That's the great power of Star Wars."

While they crafted Season 3 of "The Mandalorian," the team evolved the story in the spinoff series "The Book of Boba Fett."

"Grogu has learned a lot about the force and about his Jedi abilities," Favreau said.

Grogu and the Mandalorian find themselves missing each other, so Favreau said that "ultimately, Grogu leaves his training and decides to reunite with him."

This is a story of redemption, they say, for the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Bo-Katan Kryze, who is out for the Darksaber.

"She believes that she needs it to rule Mandalore and bring her people back together again," said Katee Sackhoff, who and plays Bo-Katan Kryze in both live-action and animated series.

"This is what she's trying to do and right now, Din Djarin has it. I'm just excited for the fans to see this season. It's so epic. It is definitely a good time to be a Star Wars fan. I can say that."

The team said we can expect surprises and new characters.

"There may also be some familiar faces along the way," said Director and Executive Producer Rick Famuyiwa.

