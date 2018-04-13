The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later

TAKE ACTION: Get help with North Bay fire relief
ABC7 has stood with the North Bay from the first fires to the rebuilding happening right now. This week, see special coverage of "The North Bay Fires: Six Months Later" in every ABC7 newscast.
The North Bay Fires: Six Months Later:
- Leaving this summer: North Bay families struggle with school choices in fire zones
- Sonoma Co. fire victims feel the emotional effects 6 months later
- Young Glen Ellen farmers rebuild after firestorm
- Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
- Journey's End: For North Bay fire victims, it's hardly over
- Napa just beginning to rebuild six months after fires
- North Bay artist gives new life to trees that burned during fires
- In songwriting about the North Bay fires, it's the simple things and everything
- 'If it wasn't for them we wouldn't be alive,' Heroic CHP helicopter officers remember North Bay fires
- Six months after North Bay fires, Coffee Park rises from ashes
- EXCLUSIVE: Expedited trial date set for Santa Rosa assisted living center fire victims
Here's a look back at some of our best photos and videos, and uplifting stories that surfaced from this devastating disaster.
Best Photos:
- Fires rage and burn through wine country, NorCal
- 360 PHOTOS: Devastation in Sonoma, Napa
- 360 PHOTOS: Devastation in Glen Ellen, Kenwood
- 360 PHOTOS: Devastation in Santa Rosa
Best Videos:
- BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
- In their words: Wildfire evacuees describe the devastation in their communities
- Go on the front lines with first responders during North Bay wildfires
- EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames, escaping alive
- DroneView7 shows beautiful Napa after wildfires
- Drone footage shows sweeping wildfire destruction in Santa Rosa neighborhood
- Sky7 over destroyed homes, businesses in Santa Rosa
- Cars trying to flee fire in Sonoma County stuck in long line of traffic
- Santa Rosa Kaiser evacuates as fire rages nearby
- Enormous plume of smoke sits over North Bay
- Driving through destroyed Santa Rosa neighborhood
- Social media plays a major role in telling the story of the devastating North Bay wildfires
Incredible Animal Stories:
- Heartwarming gathering brings North Bay fire animal rescuers and owners together
- Cat survives 3 months in North Bay fire zone
- Mack the fire cat reunited with Santa Rosa family after custody battle
- Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats during Tubbs fire found safe
- A look back at families reunited with pets after North Bay Fires
- 'We thought he was so gone' Santa Rosa family tearfully reunited with dog lost in fires
- Cat missing for 10 years found after surviving Tubbs Fire
- 200-pound tortoise evacuated with wheelbarrow from North Bay fires
- Thousands of animals, Safari West surviving North Bay fires is a 'miracle'
- Santa Rosa resident finds missing dog after long search through fire debris
- Napa man says 2 horses survived wildfire, found their way home
Communities Come Together:
- Ashes from North Bay fires turned into art
- Finding hope through poetry after North Bay firestorm
- Sonoma County honors thousands of first responders for helping fight North Bay Fires
- North Bay Fire victims win tiny home after losing everything
- 12-year-old inspires with fundraiser for beloved camp that burned in North Bay fires
- Petaluma chef feeds North Bay wildfire first responders
- Bulldozer-driving heroes honored for saving Napa homes from wildfire
- Cardinal Newman girl's soccer team honored at San Jose Earthquakes game
- Band Together North Bay wildfire relief concert at AT&T Park raises more than $15 million
- Bay Area residents share messages of gratitude for first responders
- Grieving mother helps Santa Rosa iron worker who lost everything in North Bay fires
- Oakland A's, MLB teams hit it out of the park for North Bay fire survivor
- Wildfire destroys Mill Valley fire chief's home while he works to help others
- 76-year-old Sonoma Co. fire chief fights to save son's home after his burnt down
- Man stays behind to make room for family on CHP helicopter as wildfires raged in Napa
- This sign language interpreter works to keep deaf community informed during North Bay fires
- CoverGirl hailed as hero for her actions during Wine Country fires
- Seniors who sheltered fire evacuees planning reunion party
- High-end boutique offering everything for free to North Bay fire victims
- Guy Fieri cooks for evacuees, first responders in his hometown of Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa shares spirit of Halloween with families displaced by fires
- North Bay firefighters stayed on the line as they lost homes
Tips from ABC7
- Get help with North Bay fire relief
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- How to cope with stress after a disaster
- The perfect reminder to thank a first responder
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- Clever ways to keep kids occupied in wildfire shelters
