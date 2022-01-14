Disney+ drops premiere date, new trailer for 'Proud Family' revival 'Louder and Prouder'

Things are about to get louder and prouder over at Disney+ in just a few short weeks!
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," the revival of the hit Disney Channel series from the early 2000s, will premiere on Feb. 23, the streaming service announced Friday. New episodes will continue to debut on Wednesdays.
A new trailer for the revival accompanied the premiere date announcement. Watch it in the player above.
The series will see the return of Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross, Marcus T. Paulk as Myron, Aldis Hodge as Frankie, Aries Spears as Wizard Kelly, Cree Summer as Peabo, Patricia Belcher as Principal Hightower and Kevin Michael Richardson as Dr. Payne.
Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Artist "A Boogie" Dubose, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, Bresha Webb and Aiden Dodson will join the show in recurring roles.
The long list of guest stars includes Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Dominique Dawes, Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, D.C. Young Fly, Kid Capri, Art Evans, Arturo Castro, Ashton Sanders, Dominique Fishback, Jeremy O. Harris, Karrie Martin, Logan Browning and Princess Nokia.
"The Proud Family" premiered on Disney Channel in 2001. The 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie "The Proud Family Movie" served as the show's series finale.
Disney+ announced its revival of the groundbreaking Disney Channel series in 2020. Creator of the original series Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar returned to develop "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" along with co-executive producer and story editor Calvin Brown Jr.
Smith and Farquhar previously said in a joint statement: "In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us."
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" premieres on Disney+ on Feb. 23.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
