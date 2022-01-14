disney+ streaming service

Tim Allen to reprise his 'Santa Clause' role in new limited series coming to Disney+

By Alex Meier
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's what's coming to Disney+ in 2022

BURBANK, Calif. -- Time to break out the milk and cookies: Tim Allen is reprising the beloved role of Scott Calvin from "The Santa Clause" in a new Disney+ original limited series, the streaming service announced Friday.

The "Home Improvement" and "Toy Story" actor first stepped into Santa suit in the 1994 film "The Santa Clause." He went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002's "The Santa Clause 2" and 2006's "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."

The first film centers around a divorced dad who learns that he must become the new Santa Claus. The Disney+ series will revisit Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday as he's "realizing that he can't be Santa forever."

"He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," according to Disney+.

Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March.

Jack Burditt is the executive producer and showrunner. Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers.

The full cast and release date have yet to be announced.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneymovie newschristmasdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney+ drops premiere date, new trailer for 'Proud Family' revival
'Book of Boba Fett' gives famed bounty hunter his own story
Pixar's 'Turning Red' to debut directly on Disney+
'The Book of Boba Fett' stars talk new streaming series on Disney+
TOP STORIES
Is the end of the pandemic near?
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in San Mateo Co.
SF home with no bedrooms sells for nearly $2M
SoCal women believe they were tracked by an Apple AirTag
Santa Clara Co. sewer data shows COVID is trending downward
East Bay parents, teachers upset over handling of omicron surge
California suspends some disability claims, citing fraud
Show More
Need a COVID test? Doctors say don't go to the ER
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
Infant becomes youngest person to die of COVID in Riverside County
Biden to announce new investment in nation's bridges
COVID-19: Agreement reached between SFUSD, union employees over safety
More TOP STORIES News