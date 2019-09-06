hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian: The story behind that red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- New details emerged Thursday night about one of the more light-hearted stories that got people talking in the midst of Hurricane Dorian

Images of a red Jeep stuck in the sand at Myrtle Beach quickly became one of the most iconic images from the Carolinas in this storm. Several people caught the Jeep on camera as it appeared to be at serious risk of being swallowed up into the sea.

On Thursday morning, Myrtle Beach police were called about the Jeep left on the beach.

Police said they found the car locked and abandoned in the surf.

The owner told WMBF that his cousin borrowed his Jeep Thursday morning.

He said his cousin wanted to drive onto the beach to get a video of the sunrise before the storm.

But he ended up getting stuck in the sand, and then as the weather got worse, it became too dangerous to try and remove it.

And people being what they are, they started coming out to take photos and poke fun at the situation.

Many posted videos online, including one of a bagpipe player cranking out "Amazing Grace," a hymn often heard at funerals.

Meanwhile, Myrtle Beach police said they're very aware of the situation and are working on a plan to safely remove the Jeep from the beach.

To add to the tumult, the Jeep's owner said he didn't even know something was wrong with his car until the police showed up as his house.

Only then did he get the full story from his cousin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinabizarreviral videohurricane dorianu.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
HURRICANE DORIAN
'Like zombies': Hurricane Dorian victims face heartbreak and loss
Hurricane Dorian moves up East Coast after battering Bahamas: PHOTOS
How you can help communities hit by Hurricane Dorian
Cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach as Dorian churns in Atlantic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Delivery App drivers rally for higher wages at SF headquarters
Mill Valley reverses fire prevention plan after backlash
What's next for the Ghost Ship case? Retrial scenarios and civil suit
Emotions run high as Ghost Ship trial verdicts are read
Mother of Ghost Ship fire victim upset after acquittal, mistrial
Ghost Ship fire trial defense reveals why 3 jurors were dismissed
Show More
'American Idol' auditions coming to San Jose
Ex-Marine given high bond in 'troubling' weapons case
Former Oakland Raider charged in $1 Million cellphone robbery ring
WATCH IN 60: Ghost Ship trial verdict, dive-boat owners sue, American Idol auditions in SJ
Aunt of Ghost Ship fire victim says hearing verdict was 'horrible'
More TOP STORIES News