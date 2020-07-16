Technology

NASA releases closest-ever, 'unprecedented' images of the sun from Solar Orbiter

NASA scientists in conjunction with the European Space Agency (ESA) unveiled the first images captured by Solar Orbiter of the sun Thursday morning, providing awe-inspiring pictures that can hopefully bring new insight.

The Solar Orbiter was launched on Feb. 9 and turned on all 10 of its instruments together for the first time last month. Its path was the closest-ever to the sun.

The photos are available here.

"These unprecedented pictures of the sun are the closest we have ever obtained," said Holly Gilbert, NASA project scientist.

The orbiter flew within 48 million miles of the sun on June 15. Other spacecraft have been closer, but have not carried sun-facing imagers.



The ESA website says "No other images of the sun have been taken from such a close distance, enabling scientists to catch a glimpse of new, interesting phenomena." Photos include the 'campfires' on the sun's surface and the sun's corona, magnetic fields and movement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologynasaspace
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Police Commission votes to put BLM signs in every police station
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
US, UK, Canada accuse Russia of hacking coronavirus vaccine trials
Cyber security, tech experts weigh in on massive Twitter breach
Vallejo seeks criminal investigation into Police Dept. for evidence destruction in fatal shooting
1.3M sought jobless aid last week, even as economy slowly picks up
Coronavirus updates: San Mateo Co. allows in-person visits to care homes starting today
Show More
CDC director: If everyone wore masks, US could control COVID-19
Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting
SF doctor explains how to prevent, treat acne under your face mask
AccuWeather forecast: Smoky sunshine, seasonal highs for now
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
More TOP STORIES News