celebrity deaths

'The Wanted' singer Tom Parker dies at 33 after inoperable brain tumor diagnosis

NOVEMBER 20: Tom Parker of The Wanted performs during HITS Radio's HITS Live 2021 at Resorts World Arena on November 20, 2021 in Birmingham, England. ((Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for BAUER))

LONDON -- Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.

The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, "surrounded by his family and his band mates."

Parker announced his diagnosis in October 2020, and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed onstage with the group during its much-delayed reunion tour.

The Wanted members Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes said they were "devastated by the tragic and premature loss" of their bandmate. "He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Formed in 2009, The Wanted had a string of hit singles including U.K. No. 1s "All Time Low" and "Glad You Came." The members went their separate ways in 2014 after releasing three albums, but reunited for a September 2021 concert organized by Parker at London's Royal Albert Hall to support cancer charities.

Before the concert, Parker had said: "It's not that I'm ignoring cancer but I just don't want to pay it any attention."

"The more attention you pay it, the more it consumes your life and I don't want to consume my life."

The Wanted released a greatest hits album in 2021, followed by a tour this year.

Parker is survived by his wife Kelsey Parker, a son and a daughter.

Kelsey Parker wrote on Instagram: "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."
